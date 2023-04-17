Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $116.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.89.

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.53. The company had a trading volume of 621,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,886. Allegion has a twelve month low of $87.33 and a twelve month high of $123.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.59 and its 200-day moving average is $107.58.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.15 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 61.54%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 34.75%.

Institutional Trading of Allegion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 59.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Allegion by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

