Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.12% of Dover worth $22,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOV. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dover by 308.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dover Stock Up 0.1 %

DOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.77.

Shares of DOV traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.22. The stock had a trading volume of 210,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Further Reading

