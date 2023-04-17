Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 180,889 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 743,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,889 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $31,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.08. 7,361,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,820,264. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $110.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.68.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

