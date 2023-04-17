Welch & Forbes LLC Has $55.45 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $55,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,262,891. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.6 %

AJG traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.68. The stock had a trading volume of 392,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,515. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $148.24 and a one year high of $202.45.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AJG. Raymond James upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

