Welch & Forbes LLC Has $101.72 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,025 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the quarter. ANSYS makes up approximately 1.8% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.48% of ANSYS worth $101,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in ANSYS by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $318.16. 152,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,440. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $333.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

