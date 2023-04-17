Welch & Forbes LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $25,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,045,274,000 after acquiring an additional 816,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,929,391,000 after acquiring an additional 319,707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,293,000 after buying an additional 354,513 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,149,000 after buying an additional 29,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,598,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,525,000 after buying an additional 219,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $279.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,089. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.58 and a 200-day moving average of $275.09. The company has a market capitalization of $176.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $330.32.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,512.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,512.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,454 shares of company stock worth $4,320,698. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

