Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $44,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.5 %

LLY traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $372.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,532. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $336.53 and its 200-day moving average is $347.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $276.83 and a 1 year high of $384.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Societe Generale lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.84.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

