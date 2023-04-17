Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,534 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises approximately 1.2% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $65,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.96. 631,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,648. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $185.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.27.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECL. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.80.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

