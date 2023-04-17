Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 79.78% from the company’s current price.

PL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.45. 775,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,808. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78. Planet Labs PBC has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Transactions at Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.56 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 26.83% and a negative net margin of 84.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Weil bought 274,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $997,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 439,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Planet Labs PBC

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

