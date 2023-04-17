Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 258.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Curaleaf from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 30th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Curaleaf from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS CURLF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.37. 1,137,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -13.17. Curaleaf has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

