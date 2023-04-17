Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 7,520 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Infosys were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 86.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 478.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INFY. Citigroup downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of INFY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.12. 11,129,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,054,370. The stock has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $20.93.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

