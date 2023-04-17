Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,647 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

Shares of BABA traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.20. 10,015,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,001,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.11.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

