Waverton Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,313 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,237 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Dollar General were worth $12,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.75.

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DG stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $212.79. The company had a trading volume of 584,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,360. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.74. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.33.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

