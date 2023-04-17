Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $41.02 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 648,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,964 shares during the period. American International Group accounts for about 1.5% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.09% of American International Group worth $41,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth $218,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 49.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 43.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

NYSE:AIG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,975,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.77. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.02%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

