Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $127.43 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 757,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,968 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for approximately 4.7% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $127,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $190.52. The company had a trading volume of 454,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,170. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.33. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $238.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 59.54%.

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.08.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

