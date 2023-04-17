Waverton Investment Management Ltd Decreases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $15,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371,324 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,050.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,826,000 after purchasing an additional 162,042 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $86,446,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 961.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,289,000 after buying an additional 102,207 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $894.60. The stock had a trading volume of 137,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,987. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $904.55. The stock has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $838.59 and a 200 day moving average of $817.67.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $863.60.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

