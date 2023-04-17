Waverton Investment Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 144.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,867 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,080 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 1.0% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $26,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,059 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Tobam raised its holdings in Netflix by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,477 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 669.7% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $8.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $330.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,177,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,381,617. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $379.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. Netflix’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.00.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.