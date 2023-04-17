Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.27.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $165.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.05 and its 200-day moving average is $157.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $175.98.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,961 shares of company stock worth $4,796,057 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.