Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Increased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.47. 109,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,551. The company has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.05 and its 200-day moving average is $157.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.27.

Insider Activity

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,961 shares of company stock worth $4,796,057. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

