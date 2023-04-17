Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,942,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,348,911 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections makes up 0.5% of Bank of Montreal Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,062,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WCN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 36.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 39.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Waste Connections by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,936.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $200,325.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,936.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waste Connections Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on WCN shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.88.

NYSE:WCN traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,613. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

