Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QEFA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 39,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 102,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 54,235 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 132.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 96,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 54,721 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QEFA opened at $70.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $999.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.10 and a 200 day moving average of $64.92. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $54.27 and a 1-year high of $71.56.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

