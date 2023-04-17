Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 0.5% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWB. WA Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12,545.4% in the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 373,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,737,000 after purchasing an additional 370,717 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,022,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,693,000 after purchasing an additional 308,199 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,943,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,521,000 after purchasing an additional 282,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 131.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 396,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,266,000 after purchasing an additional 224,974 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $226.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.68 and its 200 day moving average is $216.32. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $248.99. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.