Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CSX by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 950,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,929,000 after acquiring an additional 35,388 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 61,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Up 0.6 %

CSX opened at $30.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.17.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.39.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.