Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFIV. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EFIV stock opened at $39.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average is $37.67. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $43.06.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

