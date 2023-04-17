Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2023

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIVGet Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFIV. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EFIV stock opened at $39.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average is $37.67. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $43.06.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.