Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,534 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 32.7% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $445,043,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $471,058,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $303,564,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after buying an additional 634,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,498,000.

VOO stock opened at $379.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $282.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $369.69 and a 200-day moving average of $360.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $413.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

