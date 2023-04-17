Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC cut its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,536 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,213,212,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,308,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 1.6 %

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.00. 5,651,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,058,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.84. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $24.80.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.