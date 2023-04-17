Wanchain (WAN) Trading Down 0.6% This Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $53.39 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00069960 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00042036 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00021240 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,416,965 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

