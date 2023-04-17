Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Sells 1,442 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NYCB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,899,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,590 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $272,000. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 76,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 18,633 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 136,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 14,092 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 3.8 %

NYCB traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,532,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,335,319. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.05. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 5,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Stories

