Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 277,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 67.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 430.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.3% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 661,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMBP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.30 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.80 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.81.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE AMBP remained flat at $3.60 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 736,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,962. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 44.69% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Featured Articles

