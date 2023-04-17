Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Purchases 101 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 241.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 66,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $205.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,762,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,311,327. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.83 and a 200 day moving average of $186.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.59.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.