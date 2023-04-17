Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,560 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.8% of Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,443,957 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.66.

NASDAQ:META traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $218.09. 8,397,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,558,061. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $224.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

