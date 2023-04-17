Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 757 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 13,830 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 8,568 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.4 %

COST traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $493.13. The stock had a trading volume of 596,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,587. The company has a market capitalization of $218.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $609.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.62.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,668 shares of company stock worth $3,290,566 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

