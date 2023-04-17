W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stake Boosted by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

WPC traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $71.66. The company had a trading volume of 241,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,835. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.57. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.067 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 142.81%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

