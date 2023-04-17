W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Sells 3,697 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FALN. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 12,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 31,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.17. The stock had a trading volume of 145,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,856. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $27.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

