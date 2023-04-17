W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.53. The stock had a trading volume of 391,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,279. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.03 and a 200 day moving average of $67.36. The company has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.30.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

