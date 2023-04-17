W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Purchases 2,087 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.3% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

IUSB stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $45.82. 196,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,033,612. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $48.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

