W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Invests $306,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,906,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,750,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

