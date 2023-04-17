W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Raymond James cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.78.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSA traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $292.94. The company had a trading volume of 139,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,001. The firm has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.74.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

