W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.9% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 524,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,598,000 after purchasing an additional 252,553 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,501,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.46. 522,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,768,327. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average of $46.16. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $52.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

