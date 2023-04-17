W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 2,562 SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 49.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $14,047,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

SLY stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.90. The company had a trading volume of 22,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,251. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $75.12 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.81 and a 200 day moving average of $84.77.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

