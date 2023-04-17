W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Buys 387 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 447,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,925 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 185,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 212,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,777,000 after purchasing an additional 24,921 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $473,810.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at $915,549.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $473,810.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at $915,549.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sempra Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

SRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

NYSE SRE traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $153.69. 206,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.18. The company has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $136.54 and a 12 month high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.90%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

