Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives $204.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.45.

Several analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Institutional Trading of Vulcan Materials

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 956.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.2 %

VMC stock opened at $169.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.75. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $197.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.49 and its 200 day moving average is $173.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

