VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,400 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the March 15th total of 188,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 545,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

VivoPower International Stock Up 1.5 %

VVPR stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46. VivoPower International has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $2.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in VivoPower International by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 32,337 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VivoPower International by 398.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 53,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in VivoPower International by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,916,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 495,136 shares during the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VivoPower International Company Profile

VivoPower International Plc operates as a sustainable energy solutions company, which provides customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to achieve net zero carbon status. The firm operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, Solar Development, and Corporate Office.

