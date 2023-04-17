Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Viking Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for 2.1% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $10,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 684 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 15,607 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Cheniere Energy stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,558. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.39. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.09 and a 12 month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $10.89. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 488.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.69.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

