Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 40,000 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Viking Fund Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 66.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,137 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 104.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,999,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,464 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 266.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,100 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 274.1% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,794,041 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,772,000 after buying an additional 1,314,506 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Price Performance

NYSE:AR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866,404. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 3.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Antero Resources Profile

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Antero Resources from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.