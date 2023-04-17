Viking Fund Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 40.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet cut Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.21.

Allstate Trading Up 1.8 %

Allstate stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.10. The stock had a trading volume of 519,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,074. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $103.20 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.85.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Featured Stories

