Viking Fund Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,783,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,818,000 after buying an additional 641,772 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,065,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,507 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 278.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,373,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424,965 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,648,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,309 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 403.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,229,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,832,000 after buying an additional 1,786,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBA traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.48. 226,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,377. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $42.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.35%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PBA. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

