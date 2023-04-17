Viking Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.58.

SWKS traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $109.85. The company had a trading volume of 392,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,562. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.69. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $124.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

