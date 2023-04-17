Viking Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 170,000 TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 170,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,000. TC Energy comprises 1.3% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 98,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 22,410 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 199,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 137,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.72.

TC Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TRP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.24. The stock had a trading volume of 867,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). TC Energy had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.699 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 474.14%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.