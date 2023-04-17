Viking Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Devon Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,180 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,158,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,993,000 after acquiring an additional 797,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,557 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,059 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DVN traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $55.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,811,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,045,843. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.91. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Insider Activity

In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

